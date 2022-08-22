Do you know who these people are? FBI seeks information on suspects in string of Memphis area robberies

The FBI said the suspects robbed a Hertz Rental Car, a Bank of Bartlett, and at least seven Ace Cash Express locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a string of business robberies across Memphis.

The FBI said on Jan. 11, 2022, at about 11:15 a.m., the suspects, armed with rifles and handguns, robbed the people at the Hertz Rental Car in the 7400 block of Sonic Dr., near 385 and S Germantown Rd. Investigators said two vehicles that were stolen have since been recovered.

Minutes after the Hertz robbery, investigators said the vehicles stolen were used in a ‘hostile take over’ at the Bank of Bartlett. They said the suspects went in, ordered everyone to the ground, then took their look and took off.

The FBI said the same suspects are wanted in connection with robberies at seven Ace Cash Express businesses across the Memphis area from Jan. 13, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022. They said in each robbery, four suspects with rifles and handguns demanded money then took off.