FedEx driver shot in Alabama in apparent case of road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A FedEx driver was injured Monday after being shot during an apparent case of road rage on an interstate in downtown Birmingham.

Al.com reports that the shooting happened Monday on Interstate 59/20.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said the FedEx driver was shot in the leg and taken to UAB Hospital.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald says it appears that he and another motorist got into some kind type of road rage confrontation. He said the other driver pulled out a gun and fired, striking the FedEx driver.