FedEx employee charged with attempted murder after shooting coworker

The shooting happened on November 2 at a FedEx supply chain facility on E. Holmes Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee is in jail after shooting a coworker following an argument at a FedEx supply chain facility in Oakhaven.

The Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at 3955 E. Holmes Rd around 10:30 p.m. on November 2.

When officers arrived on scene, the 24-year-old victim told them that his coworker Will Morris shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Regional One Hosptial in critical condition.

According a police affidavit, FedEx security confirmed to officers that the victim was an employee who had just scanned his ID before he was shot.

The affidavit stated that the victim told investigators that he and Morris got into an argument when Morris touched him on the back, which he didn't like. Later when the victim was walking to his car in the parking lot, Morris drove up and pointed a gun at him. He said, Morris got out of his vehicle and fired a shot, hitting him in the abdomen.

Morris was arrested on November 7 and charged with attemped first degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim survived his injuries.