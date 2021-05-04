FedEx truck hit by gunfire after apparent road rage incident

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Easter Sunday incident in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A FedEx truck was hit by multiple bullets Sunday afternoon in Southeast Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a FedEx driver stopped at the stop sign on Freehold Dr. at Long Creed Rd around 3:15 p.m. When he turned onto Long Creed Rd, a dark colored sedan ran the stop sign almost hitting his truck.

The driver told deputies, when he turned around and returned to Freehold Dr., he saw the driver of the car get out and start firing multiple shots at his truck.

The FedEx driver was not hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.