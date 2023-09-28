FedExForum shooting suspect arrested, charged with reckless endangerment

Memphis Police said 22-year-old Kevin Young was charged in relation to the September 7 shooting, while two others with him were arrested on unrelated charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three weeks after a shooting inside a concert at the FedExForum injured one person and prompted widespread discussion on venue security, Memphis Police said Thursday they arrested the man accused of firing the shots.

According to Memphis Police, 22-year-old Kevin Young, a Memphis rapper going by the name "Kato2tymes," who they said is a well-known and documented member of the Rich and Ruthless gang, was arrested Wednesday at a Cordova home along with two other men. Young was developed as a suspect in the Sept. 7 shooting inside FedExForum during rapper Lil Baby's concert.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 7 just before 10:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

A man was found shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was in non-critical the following morning, according to MPD.

MPD said after the shooting, the concert was canceled and everyone was cleared out of the building. They said no other injuries were reported.

Young is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and felony weapons charges.

He was previously arrested for first degree murder in 2017 and aggravated assault in 2019.