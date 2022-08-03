Feds focus on violent crime in Helena-West Helena

More than 20 people charged in federal indictments; more to come

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas have increased their focus on prosecuting violent crime in Helena-West Helena.

Tuesday afternoon, United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said 25 defendants have been charged in federal indictments alleging various violent crimes including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen bank funds, and interstate travel to have sex with a minor.

The most recent of these indictments, handed down by a federal grand jury on March 2, charges Michael Rogers with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rogers is being investigated for the shooting that took place at the Helena-West Helena Christmas parade last year, cancelling the parade.

20 other people in the area have been charged since 2020 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Three defendants have already been convicted and are awaiting sentencing, while two others have been convicted and sentenced.

The remaining defendants, listed below, are awaiting trial.

In addition to felon in possession of a firearm cases, three additional defendants are charged with other crimes. Fleming Ivory has been convicted of interstate travel with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor; he's waiting to be sentenced. Vann Bragg has been indicted for conspiracy to possess stolen bank funds and is awaiting trial, and Dedrick Bragg has been convicted of the same charge and is awaiting sentencing.

“These cases signify the presence of federal law enforcement in Helena-West Helena and the surrounding communities,” said Ross. “Local communities deserve to be free from the effects of violence, and we will swiftly and forcefully respond to make communities in our district safer. There will be more prosecutions to come, and criminals in the Delta should know that we will not tolerate their violence and disregard of the law.”

The FBI is working these cases along with the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

The defendants awaiting trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm are: