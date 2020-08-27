FEDS: parents killed their 4-year-old son by giving him fentanyl in a Memphis motel room

Kristen Raley and Jon Allen were charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE

U.S. Marshals Task Force captures two First Degree Murder suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of Kristen Raley and Jon Allen for First Degree Murder and other charges in the death of a child.

Raley and Allen were the parents of a 4-year-old boy. While in a motel room, Raley and Allen allegedly gave the child the controlled substance Fentanyl, causing his death.

On Aug. 21, 2020, Shelby County issued warrants for the arrests of Raley and Allen for First Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Child Abuse under the age of Eight.

On August 21, Raley was tracked to a residence at the 1900 block of Hartland by investigators with the Marshals Task Force. Assisted by the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, Raley was taken into custody without incident.

Earlier today, Allen was located at a residence at the 2500 block of Horizon Lake Drive. Investigators with the Task Force were able to take him into custody without incident.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is glad to assist with fugitives that have arrest warrants for crimes that bring suffering or death to the most vulnerable victim, a child,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.