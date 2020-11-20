Fight between two motorists leads to murder indictment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of another man after an argument in September at a gas station turned physical.
A grand jury indicted William L. Mitchell on a charge of second-degree murder. He is free on bond.
The incident occurred on Sept. 9 at a gas station in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue when Mitchell and another motorist, Austin Norfleet, 31, exchanged angry words over one another’s driving.
The two men began fighting, and Mitchell then pulled a handgun and shot Norfleet once in the chest.