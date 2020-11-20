Fight between two motorists leads to murder indictment

The fight led to a shooting at a gas station in Grahamwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of another man after an argument in September at a gas station turned physical.

A grand jury indicted William L. Mitchell on a charge of second-degree murder. He is free on bond.

The incident occurred on Sept. 9 at a gas station in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue when Mitchell and another motorist, Austin Norfleet, 31, exchanged angry words over one another’s driving.