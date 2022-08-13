WATCH: Large fight at Central High School football game causes chaotic scene one day after teen found with a gun at the stadium

What was initially believed to be a shooting at the game was apparently a large fight on Central High School's campus, according to Memphis Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the second night of Memphis-Shelby County School's Varsity Football Jamboree led to a chaotic scene Friday night, as hundreds of people fled the bleachers and caused the event to be cancelled.

Just one day after a teen ran across the field at Crump Stadium with a loaded gun, Memphis Police had to be called to the stadium again.

Initially, it was thought that a shooting had broken out at the scene, but MPD said a large fight on Central High School's campus was the cause of the hysteria, and no one was injured.

Two girls were detained by MSCS school resource officers, and released to their parents after given juvenile summons, MPD said.

You can watch video of the scene here:

Thursday, a teen ran across the field with a loaded gun after an MSCS security guard got a tip about the gun and tried to confront him.

Friday, security told spectators not to bring backpacks or large purses.

Everyone entering had to go through metal detectors.

The incident came one year to the day that two guns were found at Crump Stadium during a game.