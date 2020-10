Memphis Police looking for man who fired shots a woman in Hickory Hill Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police officers are looking for a man who fired shots at a woman in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill Walmart.

Around 9pm Thursday, police say a man and woman were fighting when the man fired shots at her. She was not hit by bullets and was not hurt.

The man drove off in a grey Chevrolet Equinox going west on Mt. Moriah.