2 injured after fight, shooting at Southaven apartment complex

Southaven Police said two were sent to the hospital after a shooting and an assault at the Fox Haven Apartments.
SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Two people had to be taken to the hospital in Southaven early Monday morning after a shooting and an assault at an apartment complex. 

Southaven Police said they responded to a shooting call just after 6:20 a.m. Monday at the Fox Haven Apartments at 500 Rasco Road West. 

Officers found a man shot in the jaw, and another man that had been physically assaulted Both were taken to the hospital and are now stable. 

Southaven Police said there's no danger to the public, and they are investigating the cause of the shooting.

