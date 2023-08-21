2 injured after fight, shooting at Southaven apartment complex

Southaven Police said two were sent to the hospital after a shooting and an assault at the Fox Haven Apartments.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Two people had to be taken to the hospital in Southaven early Monday morning after a shooting and an assault at an apartment complex.

Southaven Police said they responded to a shooting call just after 6:20 a.m. Monday at the Fox Haven Apartments at 500 Rasco Road West.

Officers found a man shot in the jaw, and another man that had been physically assaulted Both were taken to the hospital and are now stable.