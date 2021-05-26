Five arrested after deputies said they were caught breaking into a car

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two adults and three juveniles who they said were confronted by deputies trying to break into a car.

It happened about 3:00 a.m. on May 21, 2021 on May Springs Drive. Deputies were called to the scene after the car’s owner reported seeing five suspects dressed in black trying to break into his car.

Deputies said when they arrived, the five suspects took off in a white Ford Escape. The driver hit a curb and lost control, and police said the suspects took off running. Deputies captured all five.

Investigators said they recovered two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

18-year-old Andre Eason and 19-year-old Desmond Nabors, along with three unnamed juveniles were arrested. All are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and theft of property.