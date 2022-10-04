Former Bellevue Baptist Student Pastor pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges in Arkansas

According to Benton County, Arkansas, jail records, Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on a warrant issued out of Bentonville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Student Pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency with a child in Arkansas.

According to Benton County, Arkansas, jail records, Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on a warrant issued out of Bentonville, Arkansas. He faces eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and sexual indecency with a child. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in Benton County Jail.

According to Bentonville Police, they received an Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline notification initiated by First Baptist Church on Aug. 19, 2022. Investigators said that led to a search warrant for a residence in Bentonville that same day.

The warrant for sexual indecency with a child for Hord was issued on Aug. 23, and he was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Aug. 25.

According to court records, during a hearing on Friday, Aug. 26, it was revealed that through images on Hord's computer, investigators believe there could be 30 or more potential victims.