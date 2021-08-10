Former DeSoto Central Middle School teacher accused of sexually abusing underage girl

Senatobia Police said Evanbrooke Redd is charged with Sexual Battery of a child 14 to 15-years-old and touching, handling, etc. a child (fondling).

SENATOBIA, Miss — A former DeSoto Central Middle School teacher is charged with sexual crimes against a child.

Senatobia Police said Evanbrooke Redd is charged with Sexual Battery of a child 14 to 15-years-old and touching, handling, etc. a child (fondling).

According to investigators, a girl reported on September 30, 2021, she had been sexually abused at a Senatobia, Mississippi, home and named Redd as the person who abused her. Investigators got a search warrant for the home and arrested Redd on October 6, 2021.

Redd was taken to the Tate County Jail and bond was set at $100,000.