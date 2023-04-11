Former Dyersburg Police officer indicted on statutory rape charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A former Dyersburg Police officer is behind bars after charges of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor were levied against him Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

On February 23, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Henderson, while employed as an officer of the Dyersburg Police Department, engaged in sexual activity with a child in Dyer County.

On Monday, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Henderson with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Aggravated Statutory Rape.