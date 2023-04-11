x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Dyersburg Police officer indicted on statutory rape charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson engaged in sexual activity with a minor.
Credit: TBI

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A former Dyersburg Police officer is behind bars after charges of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor were levied against him Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

On February 23, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Henderson, while employed as an officer of the Dyersburg Police Department, engaged in sexual activity with a child in Dyer County.

On Monday, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Henderson with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Aggravated Statutory Rape. 

Henderson surrendered to TBI agents Tuesday at the Dyer County Jail and was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Three months since Tyre Nichols passed, activists are still fighting

Before You Leave, Check This Out