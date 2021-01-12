Former Grizzlies star Tony Allen arrested over the weekend

After an altercation with his wife in Collierville, Tony Allen was charged with Domestic Violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, Tony Allen was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

According to a police report from Collierville Police, Tony Allen accused Mrs. Allen of keeping his children from him and went to her apartment to confront her. When she did not let him in, he broke the door in damaging the frame.

When Mrs. Allen said she was going to call the police, Tony Allen physically and forcefully took the phone from her and threw it in the toilet. During the struggle, Mrs. Allen's knee hit the bed frame and gave her what looked like carpet burn.

Mr. Allen was taken to jail and charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism, and interference with emergency calls

At this moment, there is no information on a court date or if bail was posted.