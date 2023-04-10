'This is the reason you’re seeing so many deaths' | Former inmate at 201 Poplar describes living conditions

A former inmate, Samuel Hogan, said the living conditions in the suicide watch cells make it difficult to have hope.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After Martin Perez-Estrada, 28, died on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023, in the Shelby County Jail, one former inmate is speaking out on his experience at 201 Poplar.

Perez Estrada's death marks the 45th death in the Shelby County Jail since 2019. Officials said Perez-Estrada died by suicide in the jail run by Sheriff Floyd Bonner. Bonner is also running for mayor in the October 5 election.

Bonner has said several of the inmate deaths were due to pre-existing health conditions, and the mental health of inmates needs more attention.

“Many times now, as you know, funding has been cut,” Bonner said. “There are no mental health hospitals throughout the state and even around the country. Memphis is no different than anywhere else.”

However, Memphis does have mental health institutions. A former inmate, Samuel Hogan, said the living conditions in the suicide watch cells make it difficult to have hope.

“The cells are usually covered in human feces and blood,” Hogan said. “There are bugs everywhere. You have no mats. You’re sleeping on a concrete pad. I don’t see how any of that helps people who are suicidal.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has not released where Martin Perez-Estrada died in the jail.

Regardless, Hogan said leaders aren’t doing much to prevent mental health issues throughout the rest of the jail.

“I asked for medical treatment, and they denied me medical treatment. What are you supposed to do?” Hogan said.

Hogan submitted several grievances against guards and conditions during his time in jail. While some of them were approved, it was far from all of them.

“This is the reason you’re seeing so many deaths,” Hogan said. “It’s issues just like this, and none of these were addressed.”

Hogan told ABC24 he recently went back to jail. He’s now out and part of the Shelby County Office of Re-entry while out of jail since he is a repeat offender.

Hogan is still waiting to hear back about the progress of his grievances filed over the years.