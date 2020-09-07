Former Jackson State University president found guilty in prostitution sting

William Bynum Jr. was found guilty of several charges.

CLINTON, Mississippi — A Mississippi judge has found Jackson State University's former president guilty of misdemeanor charges related to a prostitution sting.

The Clarion Ledger reports Municipal Judge Steve Boone found William Bynum Jr. guilty Wednesday of procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana.

City spokesman Mark Jones says Boone was given a six-month suspended sentence and fined a total of $900.

Bynum was among 17 people who responded to an online ad in February for prostitution services, and were met in the Jackson suburb of Clinton by an undercover police officer at a chain hotel.

He resigned from the university after the arrest.