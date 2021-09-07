Former Madison County, Tennessee, jailer indicted on misconduct charges

JohnMichael Flowers is charged in an inmate assault incident from September 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday a former Madison County jailer has been arrested and indicted for assaulting an inmate.

The TBI said agents began investigating the report of an inmate assault at the Madison County Jail in September 2020. They said they learned Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers was the jailer involved. Further details on the assault were not released.

A Madison County Grand Jury indicted Flowers August 30, 2021, on charges of assault and official misconduct. He no longer works for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.