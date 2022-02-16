Former McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk, wife indicted in false timesheet scheme

“Investigators discovered several problems within the circuit court clerk’s office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The former McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk and his wife were indicted in a false timesheet scheme, according to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

A release said Byron Maxedon worked as the McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk until he resigned on Dec. 13, 2021. His wife, Stephanie Maxedon, worked as deputy court clerk from Oct. 14, 2019 through April 20, 2020.

Investigators said they determined that Stephanie Maxedon received at least $3,163.62 in wages for time that she didn't work. Byron Maxedon was aware that 11 of Stephanie Maxedon's timesheets included time that she didn't work. In fact, investigators said that Byron Maxedon completed and falsified four of his wife's timesheets on her behalf.

Of the 1,040 total hours reported on Stephanie Maxedon's timesheets, she wasn't working about 30 percent of the time.

As a result of her fraudulent time reports, the comptroller's office said at least $1,434.77 in county-provided benefits were also paid on Stephanie Maxedon’s behalf.