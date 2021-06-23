Former Memphis bail bondsman arrested for tax evasion

The arrest warrant issued on June 17, 2021, charges Terrence Moss with willful attempt to evade or defeat bail bond tax, a Class E felony.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Terrence Moss, former owner of Ace Bonding Company. The Shelby County Sherriff’s office arrested Moss, age 47, at his residence. Bond was set at $1,000.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Moss could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the Class E felony.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Amy Weirich’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).