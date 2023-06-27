Former Memphis daycare worker indicted on child abuse charges

Joe Craig is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse stemming from reports when he worked at the Academy of Future Leaders in the Medical District.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A former Memphis daycare worker has been indicted on charges of child abuse after an investigation.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Joe Craig was indicted Thursday and arrested and booked on Monday, June 26, 2023. He is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The D.A.’s office said Craig worked at the Academy of Future Leaders in the 1000 block of Madison Ave. in the Medical District. The D.A.'s office said the allegations stem from reports he abused one of the children at the daycare.