Do you know this man? Georgia investigators looking for information on former Memphis man accused of child molestation

COMMERCE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking information about a former Memphis resident they said may have victimized children in the late 1990s and 2000s.

The GBI said 56-year-old Steven “Mike” Blackmon has been indicted on 31 counts related to child molestation charges in Commerce, Georgia. He is currently in custody in the Gwinnett County Jail there.

Investigators said Blackmon lived in Memphis in the late 1990s and 2000s and went by “Mike Blaekman.” They said he owned a shop at the Mall of Memphis, called “Hockey Shop Memphis”, on the 2nd floor of the mall above the ice skating rink. They said he also coached the Cordova Wolves for several years. Investigators said “Mike” left Memphis in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned about inappropriate contact with children.

Investigators with the GBI, FBI, and Commerce Police Department are asking anyone who knew “Mike Blaekman” in Memphis to contact them.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.