x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Do you know this man? Georgia investigators looking for information on former Memphis man accused of child molestation

The GBI said 56-year-old Steven “Mike” Blackmon has been indicted on 31 counts related to child molestation in Commerce, Georgia.
Credit: Commerce Police Department
Steven "Mike" Blackmon, aka "Mike Blaekman"

COMMERCE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking information about a former Memphis resident they said may have victimized children in the late 1990s and 2000s.

The GBI said 56-year-old Steven “Mike” Blackmon has been indicted on 31 counts related to child molestation charges in Commerce, Georgia. He is currently in custody in the Gwinnett County Jail there.

Investigators said Blackmon lived in Memphis in the late 1990s and 2000s and went by “Mike Blaekman.” They said he owned a shop at the Mall of Memphis, called “Hockey Shop Memphis”, on the 2nd floor of the mall above the ice skating rink. They said he also coached the Cordova Wolves for several years. Investigators said “Mike” left Memphis in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned about inappropriate contact with children.

Investigators with the GBI, FBI, and Commerce Police Department are asking anyone who knew “Mike Blaekman” in Memphis to contact them.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

Georgia Man Indicted on 31 Counts of Child Molestation Linked to Tennessee
Commerce, GA - On October 20, 2020, Steven "Mike" Michael Blackmon, age 56, was indicted on 31 counts relating to various child molestation charges in Commerce, Jackson County, Georgia. "Mike" is currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail for these charges.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation |Nov 18, 2020

    

Related Articles