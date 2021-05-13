Former Memphis Police officer charged for pepper spraying mentally disabled man who was handcuffed

William Skelton is charged with official oppression on top of an excessive force charge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a former Memphis Police officer who pepper sprayed a mentally disabled man several times while he was handcuffed.

William Skelton is charged with official oppression on top of his excessive force charge.

Body cam video of the January 2019 arrest at a Whitehaven gas station where Skelton pepper sprayed Drew Thomas four times.

The former officer is pleading not guilty.