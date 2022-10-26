Former Memphis Police officer sentenced to 12 years for helping to rob drug dealers

Former Memphis Police officer Sam Blue has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for giving police information and equipment to civilians who robbed drug dealers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former officer has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for giving police information and equipment to civilians who robbed drug dealers in Memphis, Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Former Memphis Police Officer Sam Blue, 63, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence and intimidation, and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce

Blue was sentenced to the prison sentence, plus three years of probation, on Tuesday, the U.S. attorney's office said.

From 2014 to 2018, Blue conspired with others to rob drug dealers. Blue gave robbers home addresses for targets. He also provided robbers with an official Memphis Police Department badge and a car dashboard blue light.

In 2018, several men put on fake police uniforms and used a blue police dashboard light to stop Eric Cain near his apartment, prosecutors said. Attackers handcuffed, kidnapped and tortured Cain, demanding to know where he kept his drugs and money.