Former Memphis Police officer sentenced to one year in deadly high-speed crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A former Memphis Police officer will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty in an off-duty high-speed crash that killed two men in June 2021.

According to court records, Antonio Marshall pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Wallace Morris, 42, and Travis Parham, 19.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, Marshall was sentenced to five years in prison, with four of those years suspended. He was also sentenced to four years of probation.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Dr. in Cordova.

According to court documents, Marshall was driving up to 114 mph moments before the three-vehicle crash. He's accused of hitting the one of the other cars head-on, splitting the car that Morris and Parham were in, killing them both.