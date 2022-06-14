Former Memphis Police officer indicted on sexual assault charges

According to the indictment, Bridges Randle, 47, sexually assaulted a woman after he was dispatched to a vandalism call at the woman’s residence on June 24, 2000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former police officer with the Memphis Police Department was charged in the Western District of Tennessee for sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

According to the indictment, Bridges Randle, 47, who has also used the names Ajamu Abiola Banjoko and Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko, sexually assaulted the woman after he was dispatched to a vandalism call at the woman’s residence on June 24, 2000.

Randle is charged with committing a civil rights offense that included aggravated sexual abuse.

If convicted, Randle faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.