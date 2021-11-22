Former Memphis attorney sentenced after defrauding clients

Between 2007 and 2013, he settled cases without informing clients and forged their endorsements on settlement checks made payable to him and the clients.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis attorney was sentenced to 30 months in prison in a scheme to defraud clients, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced on Monday.

According to information presented in court, a jury found George Skouteris Jr., 59, guilty in April of this year of seven counts of bank fraud after a four-day trial.

Between 2007 and March 2013, the DOJ said Skouteris defrauded clients by settling cases without notifying them and forging their endorsements on settlement checks made payable to him and the clients. He then deposited the checks to bank accounts he managed at TrustOne Bank.

In addition to 30 months in prison, Skouteris faces three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

He has been ordered to appear in court on November 30 to provide more information about the restitution to be awarded to the victims.