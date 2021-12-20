Former Memphis caregiver indicted in vulnerable adult abuse case

During the TBI's investigation, authorities determined she assaulted a vulnerable adult while working as a caregiver at a home in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis caregiver has been indicted on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency began investigating Decara D. Jones, 20, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

During the investigation, agents determined Jones assaulted a vulnerable adult while working as a caregiver at a home on Darrow Street in Memphis.

An indictment was returned last Tuesday charging Jones with one count of abuse of an elderly/vulnerable adult.

Jones was arrested last Friday and booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women's Facility on a $20,000 bond.

