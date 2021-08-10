Former Memphis Tigers basketball player Antonio Burks arraigned on gambling charges

Investigators said they found gambling paraphernalia and placards reading "Burks Poker Palace Rules" when they searched a home on Benoit Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers basketball player Antonio Burks was arraigned Tuesday on several gambling charges.

July 29th, Memphis police said they served a warrant at a home on Benoit Drive. They found two poker tables, chips, cards, ledgers, surveillance cameras, and placards reading "Burks Poker Palace Rules."

Police also found three people, one of whom told investigators about the Tuesday and Sunday poker nights, and how Burks fronts him money to play.

Two of those at the home gave the police permission to search their phone.

Investigators said the Benoit address is just one of Burks' gambling properties.