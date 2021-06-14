x
Former Mississippi State Representative Ashley Henley found shot to death

Henley served the 40th district, which covered parts of DeSoto County, from 2016 to 2019.
Credit: AP
Rep. Ashley Henley, R-Brookhaven, foreground, joins other House members in reciting the oath of office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, for the first day of the Legislature. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss — Former Mississippi State Representative Ashley Henley was found shot to death Sunday night.

According to the Yalobusha County coroner, Henley’s body was found just after 10pm at 12 Patricia Drive in Water Valley. Her body has been sent to the state for an autopsy.

Henley served the 40th district, which covered parts of DeSoto County, from 2016 to 2019. She lost her 2019 re-election bid by 14 votes to Hester Jackson-McCray and then sued in state court to try to overturn the election results.

The Mississippi Daily Herald was the first to report Henley’s death.

