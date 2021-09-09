Former North Mississippi social worker pleads guilty to sex crimes

Former Department of Child Protection Services employee Lauren Rose Cavness pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges involving children.

IUKA, Miss — Authorities said a former state social worker has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving young people that were under her care.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that former Department of Child Protection Services employee Lauren Rose Cavness pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges.

Authorities said she pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child under her care; to possessing a sexually explicit photograph of a child; and to harboring or concealing a runaway.