Former North Mississippi social worker pleads guilty to sex crimes

IUKA, Miss — Authorities said a former state social worker has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving young people that were under her care.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that former Department of Child Protection Services employee Lauren Rose Cavness pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges.
Authorities said she pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child under her care; to possessing a sexually explicit photograph of a child; and to harboring or concealing a runaway.
Her attorney, Tony Farese, said Cavness was terminated by the agency in February 2020. He said she has cooperated with law enforcement by turning herself in to authorities after her indictment.