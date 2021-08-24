x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Ole Miss student expected to plead out in murder of fellow student

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with shooting and killing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.
Brandon A. Theesfeld (Lafayette County Sheriff's Department via AP) | Alexandria Kostial (Facebook)

OXFORD, Miss — A former University of Mississippi student is expected to plead guilty to murder in the death of a fellow student.

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with shooting and killing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. Kostial’s body was found July 20 near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

He originally pleaded not guilty to capital murder in September 2019.

His attorneys said they have a plea deal reducing his charges to first-degree murder, which means he has a chance for parole when he's 65.

Theesfeld is expected back in court Friday morning.

Credit: WATN
Brandon Theesfeld
Alexandria Kostial, Ole Miss student died

Related Articles