Former Ole Miss student expected to plead out in murder of fellow student

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with shooting and killing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

OXFORD, Miss — A former University of Mississippi student is expected to plead guilty to murder in the death of a fellow student.

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with shooting and killing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. Kostial’s body was found July 20 near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

He originally pleaded not guilty to capital murder in September 2019.

His attorneys said they have a plea deal reducing his charges to first-degree murder, which means he has a chance for parole when he's 65.