Former Oxford police officer expected to plead guilty in exchange for life sentence in woman's death

NEW ALBANY, Miss — Friday afternoon, an ex-police officer in Mississippi accused of killing his former girlfriend is scheduled to reportedly agree to a plea deal.
According to attorneys, former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne will plead guilty and agree to a life sentence without parole in the arrangement at the Union County courthouse in New Albany, MS.
Authorities said Kinne killed 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, breaking into her house and shooting her in the head in May 2019. Clayton's son discovered her lifeless body.
Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge.
After Kinne's first court appearance, Clayton's family members said she and Kinne were romantically involved for more than a year, and that she had tried to break off the affair but couldn’t.
The court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and Clayton's family is scheduled to address the media at 3:00 p.m.
