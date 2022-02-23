Former Shelby County Assistant D.A. pleads guilty to leaking confidential car accident reports to lawyer for money

According to the Department of Justice, Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams faces up to five years in prison for the crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Glenda Adams, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the federal statute known as the Travel Act.

Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty plea today.

According to information presented in court, between February 2017 and October 2020, Glenda Adams was employed by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis.

During that time, a local attorney paid Adams to provide him with restricted information contained in traffic accident reports.

Automobile accidents occurring in the Memphis city limits were typically investigated by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The Crash Reports generated by the MPD investigations were uploaded into a law enforcement database known as "Watson."

Access to Watson was limited to law enforcement officials. Subsequently, the Crash Reports were available for purchase from the City of Memphis.

Through her employment as an ADA, Adams had access to Watson and the Crash Reports. In exchange for payments from the attorney, Adams would access MPD Crash Reports from the Watson system, then provide those reports to the attorney in exchange for cash payment.

The local attorney would use the crash reports to solicit accident victims identified in the reports and offer them legal representation.

On February 23, 2022, Adams pled guilty.

"Citizens rely on those who hold positions of public trust to execute their duties with integrity and in the best interests of the public," said Douglas M. Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI's Memphis Field Office. "The FBI will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to identify and investigate those who abuse that trust out of personal greed."