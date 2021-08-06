Former Shelby County Assistant D.A., former MPD employees, Memphis attorney, others indicted after year-long investigation

The TBI said those indicted were responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney General, three former Memphis Police Department employees, a Memphis attorney, and four others on various charges.

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, in June 2020, TBI agents began investigating the improper use of confidential information by someone within her office. General Weirich subsequently recused herself from the case and 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway was appointed as District Attorney General Pro Tem. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that former 30th District Assistant District Attorney General Glenda Adams, Egypt Berry, Latausha Blair, Renatta Dillard, Roderick Harvey, Marcus Lewis, personal injury attorney Aaron Neglia, Martin Nolan, and Mustafa Sajid were responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports.

On August 3rd, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Adams (DOB: 12/8/72): Bribery of a Public Servant, Official Misconduct, Violation of a Computer Act over $10,000

Berry (DOB: 4/21/85): Bribery of a Public Servant (2 counts), Official Misconduct, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Blair (DOB: 5/31/71): Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Dillard (DOB: 6/26/67): Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Harvey (DOB: 1/28/82): Bribery of a Public Servant, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Lewis (DOB: 5/17/80): Bribery of a Public Servant

Neglia (DOB: 12/27/82): Bribery of a Public Servant, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Nolan (DOB: 7/28/87): Bribery of a Public Servant, Official Misconduct, Violation of Computer Act over $10,000

Sajid (DOB: 11/24/79): Bribery of a Public Servant

Berry, Blair, and Nolan were employees of the Memphis Police Department at the time of their alleged involvement but have all since resigned.

Today, Berry and Dillard were taken into custody. The remaining individuals, per their attorneys, are scheduled to turn themselves into the Shelby County Jail, with the exception of Harvey, who remains at large.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More indictments are expected.

Any updates to the information in this release will be posted to TBINewsroom.com.