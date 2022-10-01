Former West Tennessee high school baseball booster club treasurer accused of stealing from club

In October 2022, an Obion County Grand Jury indicted Allison Baldwin on one count of theft over $2,500.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said a former treasurer for a West Tennessee high school baseball booster club has been indicted on charges stealing from the club.

Allison Baldwin served as treasurer for Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club from June 2018 to June 2021, according to the comptroller. The comptroller began investigating after Obion County school leaders reported missing funds.

Investigators said Baldwin stole at least $9,159.64 from the booster club. They said she would write checks payable to ‘Cash,’ make unauthorized ATM withdrawals, and use the club’s debit card for personal purchases. The comptroller said Baldwin admitted to taking money for personal use.

The comptroller said Baldwin hid the ‘misappropriations’ by changing club records and falsifying annual financial records to make the expenses appear legit before turning them in to school officials. The comptroller said other club officers signed the reports, but told investigators they never questioned the records because they trusted Baldwin.

The comptroller said investigators also questioned another $7,753.59 worth of purchases which they said Baldwin could not provide documentation proving they were exclusively for the club. The comptroller said she told investigators the receipts were in a home safe, but the safe was stolen in a June 2021 burglary.

In October 2022, an Obion County Grand Jury indicted Baldwin on one count of theft over $2,500.

“Our investigators noted several deficiencies in this club’s financial practices,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “In some instances, club officials pre-signed blank checks. The club also failed to have strong controls over its debit card usage, retain invoices or receipts, and review bank statements promptly. Booster clubs are required by state law to safeguard funds and property.”



To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.