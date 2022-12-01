ASP: Forrest City police officer charged with sexual assault

Arkansas State Police said Forrest City Police Officer Justin Davis is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A police officer in Forrest City, Arkansas was arrested by Arkansas State Police (ASP) Thursday, according to a news release from the department.

ASP said Forrest City Police Officer Justin Davis, 22, of Marianna, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to ASP, the state police Criminal Investigation Division was requested earlier this week by local authorities to investigate allegations that Davis had been involved in sexual relations with a 15-year-old St. Francis County girl.