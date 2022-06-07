Four charged with murder in a robbery that turned deadly in midtown Memphis

Trevion Clark, Kierra Carr, Jamie Rogers, and Daterrius Banks are charged in the shooting and robbery that left Jeremy Smith dead Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects have been charged with a murder Sunday night in midtown Memphis.

Trevion Clark, 20, Kierra Carr, 20, Jamie Rogers, 25, and Daterrius Banks, 19, are all charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and especially aggravated burglary.

Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting in the 40 block of North Claybrook Street near Court Avenue about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022. They found Jeremy Smith shot on the floor of his apartment. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the police affidavit, officers found Kierra Carr in a black Nissan Altima trying to drive through an iron gate of the apartment complex. Witnesses told police they saw four men running from the scene and jumping a fence into a backyard of a home on Court Ave. The report said Clark, Rogers, and Banks were all caught after a short foot chase. A fourth suspect was not found.

According to the report, officers checked the backyard where the men had jumped, and found two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle, a backpack, and three glass jars that appeared to be have marijuana inside.

According to the report, Carr admitted to being in the car with the others when the men discussed a plan to rob Smith. Police said she told them two men initially went up to rob Smith, and she was still in the car when she heard a shot. According to the report, when she heard police sirens, she saw the others running and jumped into the driver’s seat to try to leave. Police said Rogers admitted to running up to the apartment and seeing Smith dead. According to the report, Clark admitted to being in the apartment when Smith was shot. And investigators said when Banks was arrested, he was missing a shoe. They said the matching shoe was found in Smith’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

Clark and Banks are being held without bond. Carr’s bond was set at $1 million, and Rogers’ bond was set at $10,000.

