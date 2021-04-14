Four indicted in drive-by shootings that critically injured an elderly woman, toddler, and two others

Police investigators collected some 130 spent shell casings from the June 2020 shooting scene in south Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men have been indicted on multiple felony charges stemming from two drive-by shootings of a South Memphis house in which an elderly woman, a 2-year-old girl and two others were critically wounded, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Police investigators collected some 130 spent shell casings from the shooting scene in the 1500 block of East McLemore where the two shootings occurred several hours apart on the afternoon of June 8, 2020.

Investigators said the two shootings endangered numerous people in and around the house, and critically injured a 70-year-old woman who was shot in both legs, a young girl who was struck in her leg, a 24-year-old man who was struck three times in the back, and another man, 26, who was shot in the leg.

The shootings, which occurred at around 3 p.m. and at 6:40 p.m., were captured on a porch camera at the home, showing the suspects drive up in a silver Mercedes and a black Mercedes G Wagon. A black Mercedes sedan also was involved in the second shooting.

The video shows the men stepping out of the vehicles armed with handguns and rifles and shooting multiple rounds at the home as those on the front porch run for cover. Police posted the video last year as they sought tips from the public.

A grand jury indicted brothers Jerrell Anderson Jr., 30, and Jerry Anderson, 28, Jaylon Hatch, 22, and Mitchell Hopkins, 25, on multiple felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hopkins, accompanied by his mother, was taken into custody at 201 Poplar this week after a visit to his mother’s home by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and by the Fugitive Apprehension Team of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Another suspect believed to be involved the attack was found shot to death along with another man on Aug. 14, 2020, in a car parked in the 4300 block of Falcon Drive in the Westwood area of southwest Memphis.