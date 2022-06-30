4 injured, 3 of them juveniles, after shooting near North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said four people were injured in a shooting, including three juveniles.

Officers said they responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue, east of N. Hollywood, just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They said one man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical.