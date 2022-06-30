x
Crime

4 injured, 3 of them juveniles, after shooting near North Memphis

Officers said they responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue, east of N. Hollywood, just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said four people were injured in a shooting, including three juveniles.

Officers said they responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue, east of N. Hollywood, just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They said one man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released ages for the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

