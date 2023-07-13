Four juveniles, ages 16, 15, and 12, charged in a crime spree across Memphis

Memphis Police said it started with a car theft downtown, continued with a carjacking in Cordova, and ended with a police chase in southwest Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said three teens and a pre-teen have been arrested and charged in a car theft, morning carjacking, and chase with officers.

Two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old all face charges and are currently in custody.

MPD said it all began about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, when a gray Kia Sportage was stolen at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street.

About an hour later at 9:25 a.m. investigators said a woman was driving on Germantown Parkway near Woodchase Rd. when a small gray sedan hit the back of her Infiniti QX50. She told police she and the other car pulled over, and two people came up to her and while one started to talk to her, the other pointed a gun at her and demanded her car. Investigators said the suspects took off in both her Infiniti and the gray sedan.

About 1 p.m., MPD said officers learned a vehicle taken in a carjacking was in the area of South 3rd St. and Mitchell Rd. They said they found the vehicle in the 35000 block of Brantley, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Horn Lake and Mitchell. At that point, police said the suspects took off, leading officers on a chase. Investigators said four suspects bailed out of the car at South Parkway and Monsarrat after hitting a stop sign. All four were taken into custody as they tried to run away, according to police.

Investigators said one of the suspects was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical for injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading in an auto, evading arrest on foot, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.