Four Memphis men indicted for rape, exploitation of young children

Prosecutors say there were several incidents between July 2016 and October 2017 that led to the indictments.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were indicted Thursday on multiple felony counts in a case involving the sexual abuse of two young children and a baby that they performed and recorded on cellphone videos, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The multiple incidents occurred between July 2016 and October 2017 with victims that included a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl.

Defendants include Daerius (aka Dairus) Ice, 23; Isiah Hayes, 21, (aka Issiah Coleman); Antonio King, 26; and Antoine Wilson, 30.

They were indicted on felony charges of criminal conspiracy, four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Ice and Hayes were indicted on two additional counts of aggravated rape of a child, and on one count of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said the case came to light when the baby’s mother found video of her daughter being abused on a cellphone that Ice had used and returned. Ice allegedly organized and directed the others to perform and video sex acts on the children for distribution.

Evidence in the cases includes the videos, statements from the defendants, DNA, text messages and social media postings.

In March of 2017, Wilson allegedly kidnapped a 4-year-old girl from her yard in southwest Memphis and with at least one other person took her to a nearby house where she was videotaped while being forced to perform oral sex on Wilson. She was then dropped off around the corner from her home.