Police: Four people shot - one of them killed - in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others shot and injured in north Memphis.

Officers said they were called to the scene in the 800 block of N. Montgomery before 4:00 p.m. They found three people shot, one of them dead at the scene. The other two were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said there was a second scene, which they believe is the primary scene, in the 800 block of Olympic. They found another victim there, who was taken to regional One in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The primary scene is located in the 800 blk of Olympic. Additional: another victim was located & has been xported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. Recap: 4 victims; 1 is deceased and 3 xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2021