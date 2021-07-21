Four sentenced in 2018 carjacking where victim gave a ride to one of the suspects for gas money

All together, Eric Cole, Edward Brown, Daterious Gipson, and Warren Guy have been sentenced to a total of 36 years in federal prison.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eric Cole, 22, Edward Brown, 26, Daterious Gipson, 20, and Warren Guy,22, have been sentenced to a total of 433 months in federal prison for carjacking and firearm offenses. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentences today.

According to information presented in court, on September 30, 2018, Memphis Police were flagged down by a man near Hudson Street. The victim, S.G., had been robbed and his vehicle taken on Powell Avenue. The victim stated he provided a ride to an individual in exchange for gas money. Upon arriving at the address on Powell, the suspect opened his passenger door and pretended to give the victim the gas money. At that time, three additional suspects surrounded the victim's car. As the victim fled on foot, one suspect fired multiple shots at the victim. Cole, Brown and Gipson were positively identified by the victim from a photo line-up.

February 28, 2019, Cole, Brown, and Gipson were indicted for the carjacking and brandishing and discharging firearms during a crime of violence in the Western District of Tennessee.

October 16, 2019, Daterious Gipson pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during the carjacking.

November 14, 2019, Edward Brown pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during the carjacking.

December 17, 2019, Eric Cole pled guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm during the carjacking.

Further investigation revealed Warren Guy as an additional suspect. Guy was indicted on January 20, 2020 in the Western District of Tennessee. On March 25, 2021, he pled guilty to possession of a firearm during the carjacking.

On October 20, 2020, U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr., sentenced Brown to 100 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release. Cole was sentenced to 138 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release. Gipson was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment to be followed by three years supervised release. On July 15, 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Guy to 60 months imprisonment to be followed by five years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Memphis Police Department.