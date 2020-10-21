Four shot, including two children, in several shootings overnight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating several shootings overnight, which left four injured, including two children.
The first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Shelby Drive. They found a man shot at Tulane and Shelby Drive. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Investigators say it appears an argument at the original scene led to the shooting. The suspects took off in a gold or silver Infiniti.
About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 4700 block of Stacey Road, just south of Shelby Drive. They found a boy, age not released, shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The suspects took off in a black vehicle.
Two more shootings happened about 3:15 a.m. Officers first responded to a call in the 3300 block of Charlotte Road, near W. Mitchell and New Horn Lake Road. They found a woman shot, and she was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
As officers responded to that call, they were also called to the 1100 block of Meadowlark Drive, off Elvis Presley Blvd., south of Shelby Drive. They found a boy who had been grazed by a bullet. His age was not released. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
No suspect information was released for the last two shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.