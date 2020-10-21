Four shot, including two children, in several shootings overnight in Memphis

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information in the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating several shootings overnight, which left four injured, including two children.

The first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Shelby Drive. They found a man shot at Tulane and Shelby Drive. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Investigators say it appears an argument at the original scene led to the shooting. The suspects took off in a gold or silver Infiniti.

The known and unknown male suspects fled the scene in a gold or silver Infiniti (unknown model).

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2020

About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 4700 block of Stacey Road, just south of Shelby Drive. They found a boy, age not released, shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The suspects took off in a black vehicle.

At 1:19 am, officers responded to a shooting at 4768 Stacey Dr. Officers located one male juvenile shooting victim. He was xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No other injuries were reported. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2020

Two more shootings happened about 3:15 a.m. Officers first responded to a call in the 3300 block of Charlotte Road, near W. Mitchell and New Horn Lake Road. They found a woman shot, and she was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

At 3:12 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 3360 Charlotte Rd. One female adult shooting victim was located. She was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported at this scene.

No suspect info is available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2020

As officers responded to that call, they were also called to the 1100 block of Meadowlark Drive, off Elvis Presley Blvd., south of Shelby Drive. They found a boy who had been grazed by a bullet. His age was not released. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

At 3:15 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1154 Meadowlark Dr.

One male juvenile victim was located. He was grazed and xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

No other injuries were reported on this scene.

No suspect info is available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2020

No suspect information was released for the last two shootings.