Crime

Fourth man charged in deadly May shooting in southeast Shelby County

Donald Harris, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 25-year-old Malik Smith.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Donald Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a fourth man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in early May in southeast Shelby County.

Donald Harris, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 25-year-old Malik Smith.

Three men previously arrested - Jarrod Kenard Macklin Vaughn, 30, Phillip Jones, 34, and Jeremiah Chalmers, 26 - are charged with first degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and drug and gun charges.

Detectives said Smith was found shot to death on the kitchen floor of a home in the 6700 block of Quail Crest Lane about noon on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

According to the police affidavit, the shooting may have resulted from a robbery after investigators said the victim had sold marijuana to Chalmers.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Jarrod Kenard Macklin Vaughn
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Phillip Jones and Jeremiah Chalmers

