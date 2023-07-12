Fourth suspect arrested in connection to East Memphis kidnapping, MPD says

Kenneth Bynum, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fourth suspect was arrested in connection to a kidnapping in the High Point Terrance area.

Kenneth Bynum,19, was arrested and charged with theft of property in the amount of $2500 to $10,000, theft of property in the amount of $10,000 to $60,000, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was kidnapped Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the 3500 block of Phillwood Ave. near N. Highland St.

The victim’s girlfriend told officers she couldn’t find him, and his truck had been ransacked, MPD said.

According to surveillance video, the victim was seen being forced into a Nissan Murano with a black hood over his head, and three suspects were seen fleeing the scene with the victim.

The victim was later found safe.

The charges against the other suspects

Bryan Martinez,18, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest on foot, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile. Martinez is being held on a

$375,000 bond.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

A 17-year-old male was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest on foot, and theft of a firearm.

The initial kidnapping

Memphis Police Department responded to an abduction call in the 3500 block of Philwood Ave. Wednesday, June 21 at 7:03 p.m.

Officers pursued a vehicle that matched the description of the Nissan Muraneo, and they attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle first refused to stop, and a chase began, the affidavit said. While on a chase, the vehicle slowed down and MPD saw a man exit the vehicle. The man was identified as the victim, the affidavit said.

The pursuit ended at the back of Kingsbury High School, and four suspects bailed out of the Nissan Murano and fled on foot, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, officers found an orange backpack with a 9mm Glock 48, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun, a Glock magazine with about 19 rounds, $350 in cash, red and orange car window breakers, and a lot of vape products all scattered in a field where the suspects ran off.

After running the tags on the Nissan Murano, MPD determined the car was reported stolen from Cordova area on June 17.

Three of the four suspects were arrested at the rear of Kingsbury High School.