Fox Meadows man indicted for murder in death of girlfriend's 6-month-old son

Allen D. Smith Jr. was indicted on counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fox Meadows man has been indicted in the strangulation death last summer of his girlfriend’s six-month-old son who was left in his care, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Allen D. Smith Jr., 36, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. He is being held on a bond of more than $3 million.

Investigators said that on June 26 last year Smith was left in charge of his girlfriend’s four children, including baby Tyshunn Jordan, while she went to work at her nighttime job.

When she later returned to the apartment in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall Road, she found the baby unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be strangulation.

Two of the other children said Smith was choking the baby because he was angry that the baby’s crying was keeping him awake.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Eric Christensen and Asst. Dist. Atty. Jermal Blanchard of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) which focuses on crime victims who are the most vulnerable in the community.