Man indicted in Parkway Village convenience store homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 56-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting of an acquaintance during an argument last year outside a convenience store in the Parkway Village area.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Francisco Oliva is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, on a service station parking lot at South Perkins Road and Cottonwood Road. Investigators said Oliva and an acquaintance, Juan Zavala-Delgado, 43, got into an argument about longstanding issues.

Zavala-Delgado was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Surveillance video from a nearby store shows Oliva shot him, paused, and then shot him again.