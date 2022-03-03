x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man indicted in Parkway Village convenience store homicide

Investigators said Oliva and an acquaintance, Juan Zavala-Delgado, got into an argument about longstanding issues.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Francisco Oliva, 56

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 56-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting of an acquaintance during an argument last year outside a convenience store in the Parkway Village area.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Francisco Oliva is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail. 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, on a service station parking lot at South Perkins Road and Cottonwood Road. Investigators said Oliva and an acquaintance, Juan Zavala-Delgado, 43, got into an argument about longstanding issues.

Zavala-Delgado was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Surveillance video from a nearby store shows Oliva shot him, paused, and then shot him again. 

Oliva was arrested at a nearby restaurant a short time later.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Shelby County Court Clerk hosting expungement clinic Saturday